They Know Exactly What They're Doing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stupidity Doesn’t Explain It
* Neither does incompetence, failure or error.
* But malevolence does.
* Meanwhile another Trump conspiracy theory collapses — and the media desperately try to avoid the Hunter Biden issue.
• CNN Legal Analyst On Hunter Biden’s Sweetheart Deal: ‘This Is Not a Sweetheart Deal’
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 28 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2wtkm1-another-trump-conspiracy-theory-collapses-ep.-2041-06282023.html