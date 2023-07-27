ABC Episode 103: “ASMR For Aspies”

“It is better to debate a question without settling it than to settle a question without debating it.” - Joseph Joubert





"A philosopher who is not taking part in discussions is like a boxer who never goes into the ring." - Ludwig Wittgenstein





"The Sophists' paradoxical talk pieces and their public debates were entertainment in 5th century Greece. And in that world, Socrates was an entertainer." - David Antin







