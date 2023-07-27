ABC Episode 103: “ASMR For Aspies”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“It is better to debate a question without settling it than to settle a question without debating it.” - Joseph Joubert
“A philosopher who is not taking part in discussions is like a boxer who never goes into the ring.” - Ludwig Wittgenstein
“The Sophists' paradoxical talk pieces and their public debates were entertainment in 5th century Greece. And in that world, Socrates was an entertainer.” - David Antin
~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/VqAPdpm-Ibo
~ PODCAST Episode release every Wednesday at https://BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com