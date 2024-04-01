IGNORANT ILLINOIS COPS JUST CAN'T GET IT RIGHT

The Police in this country have NO CLUE about the law or the Constitution they swore an #Oath to protect! And that is a shame!

The entire problem stems from a single root cause...

LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY





If these officers were expecting to PERSONALLY BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE

(And LIABLE monetarily and criminally) then they'd STOP violating people's rights!





But as it stands each and every last one of them KNOW with certainty that they will NOT be held personally accountable for their actions! Every one of them KNOWS that he won't be prosecuted under 18 U.S.C. § 241 Conspiracy Against Rights OR 18 U.S.C. § 242 Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law and sent to prison... after having their house sold and the proceeds going to the victims of their abusive behavior!





If these cops knew THAT for certain....

They would NEVER violate another American's rights!





But instead they hide like the cowards they are, behind their CORPORATION, the SAME CORPORATION the Judges work for, the politicians, and petty much every authoritarian scumbag in the United States works for!





You know.... the one that has committed #Fraud and have brainwashed people into believing that they are FREE, as they keep them enslaved with every action they take!





It's time to free yourself from this unlawful Maritime Admiralty Law #Slave system folks! COMMON LAW is for MEN and WOMEN!





Maritime Admiralty Law is the "Law of the Sea" and of #Commerce!

Well folks.... we ain't PROPERTY and we ain't at sea!





So exactly how in the f*ck are we ruled under maritime admiralty law?

WAKE UP!





