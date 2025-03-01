BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump setting Zelensky Straight/Zelensky's Free RIde is Over! Gravy Train must come to an End!
46 views • 6 months ago

https://rumble.com/v6pxzi6-president-trump-vp-jd-vance-zelenskyy-meeting-from-hell.html


In this explosive analysis, we dive deep into the fiery clash between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky during their recent press conference. Witness how Zelensky's antagonistic approach transformed the atmosphere, putting him on the defensive rather than fostering diplomacy. Was it truly an "ambush," or did Zelensky's attitude ignite the controversy? We’ll break down the key moments from this high-stakes interaction that have left political analysts buzzing. With tensions rising and Zelensky under fire for his tactics, his standing seems increasingly precarious. Get ready for an insightful exploration of political dynamics as we unpack what this means for Ukraine and its leadership! Like and share if you found this analysis engaging!


Dive into the complexities of international relations as we explore the recent high-stake meeting between President Zelenskyy and former President Trump. Witness the tension-filled encounter where Zelenskyy emphasizes the urgent need for U.S. support against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine. Uncover the clash of priorities, with Trump seeking gratitude and returns on U.S. assistance while pushing for a 2016 election investigation. Discover Zelenskyy's concerns about environmental impacts and corruption in the proposed mineral deal. This video sheds light on the necessity of U.S.-Ukraine collaboration amidst rising tensions and the pursuit of unwavering peace.


https://youtu.be/cdE-e15L1oU?si=98CZt-6umLDKyaUr


https://youtu.be/FAfN2AwIQTs?si=6RvG4nz36joZ3_Ca

trumpfreerideoverzelenskyy
