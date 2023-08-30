Whole Platoons Surrender - How the Drone Agitation Shells with Fake Banknotes work in the SMO zone

Whole platoons surrender - how the agitation shells in the form of banknotes work in the SMO zone.

Soldiers from the psychological warfare unit say that they spent a long time developing the design, going through the options, but the idea of fake banknotes turned out to be the most effective in the end.





Instead of Franklin Roosevelt, the fake dollar note has an image of Zelensky and calls to refuse to fight. Next to it is the number of the radio frequency - 149.200, as well as the Telegram channel of our Armed Forces. In an emergency, every serviceman of the Ukrainian armed forces can turn there for help and receive instructions on how to surrender voluntarily and safely



