Putin's Practice launches of Yars & Bulava ICBMs during a training exercise for strategic nuclear deterrent forces

The Ministry of Defense showcased the launches of the Yars and Bulava ICBMs (during a training exercise for strategic nuclear deterrent forces.

(an intercontinental ballistic long-range missile that can deliver nuclear warheads or other types of weapons over great distances)

❗️Putin conducted a training session of strategic nuclear deterrent forces:

'I would like to point out right away that Russia confirms its fundamental position that the use of nuclear weapons is an extreme, exceptional measure to ensure state security. At the same time, we understand very well that it is the "nuclear triad" that continues to be a reliable guarantor of the sovereignty and security of our country, allows us to solve the problems of strategic deterrence, as well as maintain nuclear parity and the balance of power in the world as objective factors of global stability'