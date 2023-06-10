It's An Orangy Sky

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Declare A Climate Emergency?
* Arson-driven “wildfires” are being used as the catalyst for a Canadian FEMA.
* During the most catastrophic forest fires in Canadian history, experienced local firefighters are being sidelined.
* The gubment is blaming ‘climate change’ while letting Canada burn.
* Other than all the fires, nothing significant has changed.
* The massive amount of wildfires just started a few years ago.
* Over 90% of wildfires are caused by humans — and many of them are intentional i.e. arson.
* Satellite imagery shows most of southeast Quebec going up in flames simultaneously, which demonstrates a highly-coordinated attack.
* Problem-Reaction-Solution: now Canada’s gubment is creating a special national disaster response agency.
Reese Reports | 10 June 2023