BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Encoded messages found in art. Oracle Reading.
LightcodeA
LightcodeA
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 7 months ago

November 2, 2024 post

Sharing encoded messages in a painting as well as an oracle reading recorded in September 2024.


The cards reveal a message about light being born from the darkness of humanity.  It encourages us to remember that even when we face tough to swallow events that we have the power to move toward inspirations and practices that spark us to cultivate something different. 


Will humanity choose to face life shifting events with grace, inner wisdom, and discernment?  Will we collectively choose to use what we learn to calibrate to a more harmonized reality? Will we grow and allow our light to shine?

-A

Keywords
healthfreedomcurrent eventstransformationpeople poweroracle readinghumanities darkness into the light
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy