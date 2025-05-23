© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"Any foreigner who came to fight Russians on the side of Nazis should be dead"
"Akhmat" Commander Apty Alaudinov issues a warning to all foreign mercenaries - they will not be offered a chance to surrender.
@AussieCossack
Adding:
The air defense forces have destroyed 112 Ukrainian drones over Russia, including 24 over the Moscow Region, since 20:00 on May 22, the Defense Ministry said.
Adding: About creating a buffer zone discussed by Putin yesterday:
The "buffer zone" will cover Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, Chernigov, Kharkov and Sumy regions
This was stated by State Duma deputy and member of the Defense Committee Viktor Sobolev.