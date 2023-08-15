BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

China Seeks World Domination | Temu App Is Trojan Horse
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 08/15/2023

John-Henry Westen


August 14, 2023


The new Temu app is a Trojan horse invented by the Chinese to further China and President Xi's quest for total world domination. The Chinese have aggressively marketed the Temu app to the global populace, using the allure of cheap goods and best prices to gain access to an unsuspecting citizenry's personal information. President Xi and the communist Chinese cannot be trusted — both for China's ongoing crimes against humanity and quest for absolute global power. Join John-Henry Westen with pro-life China watchdog Steve Mosher, founder of Population Research Institute, as they unpack the latest moves by President Xi and his Chinese agents to influence the world with technology, run the Catholic Church in their nation with Vatican approval, and what is next in store for the world regarding China's ambitions.


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37hcpp-china-seeks-world-domination-temu-app-is-trojan-horse.html

Keywords
personal informationchinapresident xicrimes against humanitytrojan horsecommunistappworld dominationabsolute powerwhats nextsteve mosherjohn-henry westenpopulation research institutetemucheap goodsbest priceschinese-run catholic churches
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy