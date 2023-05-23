Telemedicine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The book which I have discussed in this video is called 'Physical Control of the Mind' by Dr Jose M.R. Delgado, which was published in 1945. The link to a youtube video called 'Your Will is Being Paralysed' is here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roOFQTOETsc&list=TLPQMjEwNTIwMjMTqq9yz_3GCA&index=4