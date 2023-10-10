Lesson 2: God’s Mission to Us: Part 2

Memory Text: “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:19, NKJV).

The theme, that of God as a God of mission, runs throughout Scripture. It is the connecting thread of human history, and it demonstrates God’s purpose for His creation. Furthermore, it consolidates divine revelation with a main focus: the restoration of God’s image in His fallen children (compare with Col. 3:9, 10; 1 John 3:2).

The mission of God also functions as the background through which we should see and understand God’s Word to us. When we read the in the Bible, we can identify a God who is intentionally reaching out to us. In spite of the separation caused by sin (Isa. 59:2), through His mission, God continues to restore the broken relationship with humanity until the glorious moment when He will “make all things new” (Rev. 21:5, NKJV).

In the meanwhile, God has chosen to manifest Himself to us in such a way that we can understand His nature and purpose, and above all, we can have a real and lasting relationship with Him. In other words, we not only come to know Him but also share, with others, our experience with Him and His saving love.

In the Scriptures, then, God gives us the basic elements of what His mission is all about.

