Repeal the 17th Amendment: Ignored Anti-Federalist Warnings on the Senate

Repealing the 17th Amendment is the right move to help restore federalism - but is it enough? The Anti-Federalists warned us about dangers in the Senate’s structure long before the 17th came along, and without understanding those warnings, we could still end up with the same problems: corruption, power grabs, and more centralized control.
Path to Liberty: October 30, 2024