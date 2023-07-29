© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
July 28, 2023
Connor McHugh, host of the Catholic podcast Plotlines, was born with no arms and no legs, but has not let his hardships change his pro-life outlook. Instead, McHugh chooses to live a life filled with faith, hope, and love — bringing pro-life inspiration to others with disabilities while witnessing to the saving power and mercy of Jesus Christ. Connor McHugh's pro-life message cuts through the growing anti-life movements of abortion, euthanasia and 'medical assistance in dying.' Every life is worth living, and Plotlines host Connor McHugh is a living testimony.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32btze-no-arms-no-legs-no-problem-choosing-life-with-connor-mchugh.html