John-Henry Westen





July 28, 2023





Connor McHugh, host of the Catholic podcast Plotlines, was born with no arms and no legs, but has not let his hardships change his pro-life outlook. Instead, McHugh chooses to live a life filled with faith, hope, and love — bringing pro-life inspiration to others with disabilities while witnessing to the saving power and mercy of Jesus Christ. Connor McHugh's pro-life message cuts through the growing anti-life movements of abortion, euthanasia and 'medical assistance in dying.' Every life is worth living, and Plotlines host Connor McHugh is a living testimony.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32btze-no-arms-no-legs-no-problem-choosing-life-with-connor-mchugh.html