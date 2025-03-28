BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unlocking the Quantum Universe & Awakening Psychic Abilities – Ani Sophene Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 5 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/03/28/ani-interview-quantum-universe/


In Part 1 Ani Sophene shares her profound experiences within a quantum universe. Ani discusses her early connection to nature, her awakening psychic abilities at the age of 15, and her encounters with unseen entities. She explores the significance of ancient cultures and frequencies in spiritual awakening, as well as her experiences with astral travel and alternate realities. Ani also discusses the impact of location on spiritual experiences and the importance of breaking free from time loops and dark energies.


In Part 2 Ani shares her experiences connecting with a feline hominid from the Lyran system, discussing the nature of their communication and the implications of quantum entanglement. James and Ani talk about the thinning veils between dimensions, the ongoing spiritual war involving Orion beings, and the manipulation of humanity's history and consciousness. Ani emphasizes the need for a massive cleansing to restore humanity's connection to its true nature and the dangers posed by technology and external influences. In this conversation, Ani Sophene and James Bartley talk about the origins of religious manipulation, the future of humanity, and the impact of nuclear warfare on souls. They discuss the legacy of the destroyed planet Maldek, the genetic modification of humanity, and the interplay of dimensions and alternate realities. The interview emphasizes the importance of connecting with our multidimensional selves and harnessing our inherent power to influence reality positively.

Keywords
humanityreligionconsciousnessmanipulationtimelinesfrequenciesdnaancient wisdomastral travelcleansingpropheciespsychic abilitiesspiritual warspiritual awakeningquantum entanglementhuman historyparanormal experiencestechnology manipulationextraterrestrial beingsquantum universefeline hominidlyran systemorion conflictveils thinning
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy