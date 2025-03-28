Unlocking the Quantum Universe & Awakening Psychic Abilities – Ani Sophene Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/03/28/ani-interview-quantum-universe/





In Part 1 Ani Sophene shares her profound experiences within a quantum universe. Ani discusses her early connection to nature, her awakening psychic abilities at the age of 15, and her encounters with unseen entities. She explores the significance of ancient cultures and frequencies in spiritual awakening, as well as her experiences with astral travel and alternate realities. Ani also discusses the impact of location on spiritual experiences and the importance of breaking free from time loops and dark energies.





In Part 2 Ani shares her experiences connecting with a feline hominid from the Lyran system, discussing the nature of their communication and the implications of quantum entanglement. James and Ani talk about the thinning veils between dimensions, the ongoing spiritual war involving Orion beings, and the manipulation of humanity's history and consciousness. Ani emphasizes the need for a massive cleansing to restore humanity's connection to its true nature and the dangers posed by technology and external influences. In this conversation, Ani Sophene and James Bartley talk about the origins of religious manipulation, the future of humanity, and the impact of nuclear warfare on souls. They discuss the legacy of the destroyed planet Maldek, the genetic modification of humanity, and the interplay of dimensions and alternate realities. The interview emphasizes the importance of connecting with our multidimensional selves and harnessing our inherent power to influence reality positively.