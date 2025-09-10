Creepy Tale Full Game Playthrough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I played this game in the past but I never managed to progress past chapter 1. Thanks to another creator sharing their gameplay, I was able to complete this game 5 (or 6) years later. This video is me playing the game after getting those much needed tips. I look forward to playing Creepy Tale 2 and 3. Thanks for watching and enjoy the show.