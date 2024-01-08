Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
InfoWars - Sunday Live - Planetary Genocide Alert! Top Scientists-Statisticians Confirm Covid Injections Killed Over 17 Million People and Counting! - 1-07-2024
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
372 Subscribers
200 views
Published 2 months ago

The Alex Jones Show

Meanwhile, respected biologist Bret Weinstein has studied the latest UN pandemic response treaty and warns it is a battle plan to completely take over civilization and establish a medical dictatorship, echoing Alex Jones' constant warnings!

It is now clear to anyone that studies the facts, the globalists created and released the virus as a pretext to push deadly mRNA shot that erase your immune system and cause cardiovascular problems -- but the key takeaway is Covid is a beta test, the big one is coming!

Alex Jones: NWO Wars’ is NOW AVAILABLE on Steam! Join the fun AND support the next stage of the infowar in this politically incorrect one-of-a-kind gaming experience!

Our Mega Super Sale Starts NOW! Take advantage of sales up to 60% OFF with FREE SHIPPING & double Patriot Points!

Keywords
alex jonesinfowarsgenocideplanetarydenis rancourtbret weinsteinmrna shotcovid shot deathsgloba lists

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket