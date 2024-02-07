© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✈️💥🇺🇦 Russian Aerospace Forces hit "New York" in DPR
The 1436th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 132nd Gorlovsk Brigade (1st Army Corps) noticed a "Baba-Yaga" UAV flying towards the base and tracked its landing site, after which the Aerospace Forces struck the object with large-caliber glide bombs.