The Price of Theft! Freedomain Call In

"Hey Stefan I have been married to my wife for over a year and half and we have a 9 Month old child together. My primary issue is near constant fantasies of being with other woman and an overall feeling of being unattached from my wife and child. I mean I love them, I also feel like I could take them or leave them. Just to be clear I have taken zero steps towards any kind of cheating, no dating apps, no sending messages to woman or talking to other woman nothing of the sort. I do watch pornography which I am ashamed of, but I am unable to stop myself at this time. My wife tolerates the pornography use but obviously not thrilled about it. Our marriage has taken some hits this year, car wreck in Jan, I have changed jobs 3 times in the last year and a half. Our son was in the hospital for a week 2 of which was in the ICU. Yes, my wife has threatened to leave me and take my child and apart of me wants to tell her to just go ahead. She feels life with me is too unstable and I understand her reasoning. I am reaching out to open my childhood experiences and see if I can free myself and become the great husband and father I believe I am capable of. Thank you for your time."





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022