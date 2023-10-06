BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPISODE 340: THE FLUORIDE SCANDAL
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5732 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
1885 views • 10/06/2023

The Fluoride Lawsuit is exposing fluoridation of our water supply as one of the greatest public health scandals of our time, with shocking new revelations coming to light through this groundbreaking legal case; Jefferey Jaxen reports on the FDA’s Peter Marks, who wants you to space your shots outs, The HighWire’s coverage of Omicron Origins has gone viral in Japan. Then, hear about a Holistic Practitioner who broke from mainstream medicine, to forge a new path for health and healing, and tips you can take home that will help your health today. Finally, a new song set to release October 6th, is calling out Rock Stars who lost their rock and roll during the pandemic.


Guest: Michael Connett, Esq., Barry Smeltzer, MPAS, PA-C, FAAEM, Brad Skistimas of Five Times August

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy