BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pt1 Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas Thread Dec 12 2023 w/PG
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
14 views • 12/14/2023

Read Along https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2023/12/happy-hanukkah-and-merry-christmas.html

Jesus is the true light that came into the world and illuminates us all. He is the eternal and undying flame, which spreads its light one candle at a time. Thread 1.) Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas. Worship the Light of the world the light that never goes out and always lights our path, eyes, and minds with the Truth that only comes from The Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

How does God work to the salvation of our souls? What does it mean to work out your salvation? Or Wait on God he will strengthen you? Like a slave to a Master. You wait to hear his voice. Only his voice. Or a child to hear his Mother or Father, or a spouse to hear the spouse's voice, when they have heard the voice of God our Father. Wait to feel his love for you, their love for you You relish, are warmed and comforted like sitting next to a hot fire.

Waiting to hear the love in the voices, in their words. You look forward to sharing the love God has given you with everyone around you. So they know they are loved not by you but by God.


Christian Vales for the New Hebrew Month Tevet.

   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUn9sDyuKPU

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
war roomowen shroyertwitternigel faragemark diceelon muskxgreg reeseepsteinandrew tatehanukkahajitm tradinglynette zangvivek ramaswamyholy spirits powerx mas christmasand general flynn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy