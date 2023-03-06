BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell: Communist China is America’s No. 1 threat
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/06/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2aj21j4ebd

【NFSC@CPAC 】3/4/2023 Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell: Communist China is America’s No. 1 threat. Now we have a stronger leadership in the House to take actions on the aggressiveness of the CCP. Any American companies working on sensitive government contracts should not be allowed to work in Communist China; We prefer peaceful solutions over military conflicts.

#CCPisNoOneThreat #greatfirewall #TikTok #NFSC #RicGrenell


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/4/2023 前代理国家情报总监理格伦内尔：中共国是我们的头号威胁，我们已经选出了强势的众议院来应对中共的侵略; 承接美国敏感政府合同的公司不该被允许在中共国工作; 我们希望通过和平方式而不是军事冲突来解决问题

#中共头号威胁 #防火墙 #抖音 #新中国联邦 #格伦内尔



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
