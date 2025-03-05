🌹🙏 Trump ending war in Ukraine

Trump "Ending the war in Ukraine."

from Trumps speech March 3rd.

The Democrats under Biden continued funding the war for the money made on wars.

War for some is very profitable.

Trump is ending the war using money to stop the killing of soldiers on both sides.





Yet the sleeping blame Trump.

Would the sleeping rather see the war go on? SMH





The sleeping are short on these skills...

Keen observation.

True research.

Critical thinking.

Questioning their own beliefs.









