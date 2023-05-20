BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Freedom Rally 20 May 2023
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 05/20/2023

This rally had many more join us given that this was also a planned World Wide Rally for Freedom. Many cities around Australia and the World rallied today. We did not have an amplifier system but there were many shared megaphones and one of us used his powerful natural voice. Any cloud seeding was not enough to cause more than a brief shower. We even started our march before the police joined us. There were quirky things like that happening. We stopped at Bourke Street Mall, Queen Victoria Market, Flinders Street Station and the Central Library. We were family and reached out to members of our family in the streets who were still asleep and trusting our corrupt 'big brother' Victorian Government. That's what motivates us. Join us if you can. 

Keywords
familypolicecorruptaustraliabig brotherasleepcloud seedingtrustingmegaphonesworld wide rally for freedomvictorian governmentqueen victoria marketflinders street stationbourke street mallmelbourne freedom protestpowerful natural voicecentral librarymotivates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy