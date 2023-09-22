In Memory of Jim Humble - Father of MMS (Chlorine Dioxide)

Special AnnouncementSeptember 5, 2023 @12am ET

It is with deep emotions that we announce the passing of Jim Humble, a remarkable inventor, author and humanitarian, who passed on peacefully on September 1, 2023 at the age of 90.





Jim Humble was born on December 27, 1932 in the US State of Alabama. He led an interesting life that was full of challenges and contributions to mankind that continue to impact millions around the world. He lived a very humble life that matches his name—he was always ready to give to those in need.





In his early years he was involved in engineering which he carried through to his mid-life as an expert in mining. His creative mind led to various inventions and books on the topic. In 1996, his mining career took an unexpected turn toward the world of health when a team of men working on his expedition came down with malaria. All he had with him at the time were some water treatment drops that he offered to the sick men. To everyone’s surprise, they quickly improved after taking a few drops.





This experience inspired Jim to research how one of the world’s greatest plagues could so easily be stopped. He discovered that the water treatment drops he used in the jungle was sodium chlorite and that when taken internally in very small amounts would convert to just enough chlorine dioxide to kill malaria parasites. During the months that followed, in his travels through the jungle, he helped many others recover from malaria and other illnesses. When Jim himself came down with a bad case of malaria, he went into the city to be tested, wanting to document the fact that he indeed had malaria. Sure enough he was malaria positive and he promptly took his own drops. In a few short hours, after feeling much better, he took a second test which read malaria negative. Jim walked out of the clinic, stood on the sidewalk, and said to himself, “I’ve got to take this to the world.” And so, his greatest journey began.





He nicknamed his discovery MMS (chlorine dioxide) and wrote numerous books on the subject that have been translated into many languages.





Jim Humble’s legacy is that he had the will and the determination to freely give his discovery to the world, and as a result, millions of lives have been changed. Through his efforts many health uses of chlorine dioxide have been brought to light worldwide.





If you wish to pay tribute to his great man… join us in endeavoring to do as he taught and lived—spread the word about Jim’s incredible discovery—it may save lives!





Respectful public comments can be left at the above link where you can share your experiences, thoughts, and feelings about Jim and his life’s work.