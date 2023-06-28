THEY WANT A FAMINE! - Global Supply Chain Faces Collapse! - What YOU Can Do About It!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of the global supply chain as climate policies, oil shortages, oil production cuts, grid sabotage, wheat and burger shortages and mysterious factory fires put massive strains on shipping and sustainability. Now, we are entering hurricane season which could be the perfect storm (no pun intended) for the supply chain.

In this video, we are joined by Clayton Llewelyn, CEO of Heaven's Harvest to talk about the control complex being built around us and why it's imperative that people get prepared and get seeds, storable food and ensure they have water and a roof over their heads. This isn't something you should do tomorrow, you should have done it yesterday, so do it today.

Clayton explains the dangers of the collapsing supply chain, the poisoning of the food, future food rations on a CBDC and the plethora of solutions before our eyes.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





