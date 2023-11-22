And We Know 11.22.2023 Full on attack on Free Speech/Trump, Soros funded MM in trouble, VK tribute. Pray!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
Nov 22, 2023
Well, we have reached a day of remembrance. JFK must never be forgotten. I will show you a tribute to Vincent Kennedy on Twitter at the end of this broadcast related to JFK. We have the enemy going after Trump for his age, his inability to beat Biden and more, big names are going after Soros funded entities and so much more.
Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2
https://tinyurl.com/59f66ssx
American History you were never taught https://t.me/traceytray17/190199
DeSantis and CNN are actually going with the angle that Trump is too old to be in office when Trump is legitimately t https://t.me/PepeMatter/17774
Peter St Onge Explains the Psychology Governments Used During COVID to Implement Totalitarian Policies https://t.me/chiefnerd/8266
For the first time, a judge, having heard evidence and conducted a hearing under section 3 of the 14th Amendment, https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112523
-Fmr Trump WH aide, Cassidy Hutchinson https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112656
Black NY Rep GOES OFF! “People Are Walking Away from the Democratic Plantation Once and For All!” https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112663
The normie/uniparty talking point that is constantly used against Trump is that he is a chaos agent that makes us all feel uncomfortable. https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112676
Heartbroken aunt Geri Perna shares the harrowing story of her son’s suicide after receiving a potential sentence of up to nine years in prison for WALKING through the Capitol building on #J6. https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112685
Kathy Hochul announces "media literacy tools" for public school students: https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112687
Video for thanksgiving https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112702
Laura Ingram brings up the MAPS, (minor attracted persons ) that media matter sticks up for! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/208756
VK Last day on Twitter / X is 11/22/2023 https://t.me/SantaSurfing/50623
