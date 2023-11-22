And We Know 11.22.2023 Full on attack on Free Speech/Trump, Soros funded MM in trouble, VK tribute. Pray!

LT of And We Know





Nov 22, 2023





Well, we have reached a day of remembrance. JFK must never be forgotten. I will show you a tribute to Vincent Kennedy on Twitter at the end of this broadcast related to JFK. We have the enemy going after Trump for his age, his inability to beat Biden and more, big names are going after Soros funded entities and so much more.





Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2

https://tinyurl.com/59f66ssx





American History you were never taught https://t.me/traceytray17/190199





DeSantis and CNN are actually going with the angle that Trump is too old to be in office when Trump is legitimately t https://t.me/PepeMatter/17774





Peter St Onge Explains the Psychology Governments Used During COVID to Implement Totalitarian Policies https://t.me/chiefnerd/8266





For the first time, a judge, having heard evidence and conducted a hearing under section 3 of the 14th Amendment, https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112523





-Fmr Trump WH aide, Cassidy Hutchinson https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112656





Black NY Rep GOES OFF! “People Are Walking Away from the Democratic Plantation Once and For All!” https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112663





The normie/uniparty talking point that is constantly used against Trump is that he is a chaos agent that makes us all feel uncomfortable. https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112676





Heartbroken aunt Geri Perna shares the harrowing story of her son’s suicide after receiving a potential sentence of up to nine years in prison for WALKING through the Capitol building on #J6. https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112685





Kathy Hochul announces "media literacy tools" for public school students: https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112687





Video for thanksgiving https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/112702





Laura Ingram brings up the MAPS, (minor attracted persons ) that media matter sticks up for! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/208756





VK Last day on Twitter / X is 11/22/2023 https://t.me/SantaSurfing/50623

