Why "Once Saved Always Saved" is false doctrine - part 2 - John 15:1-17

This is the second part in the series, "Why 'Once Saved Always Saved' is false doctrine." Here we show that Jesus tells his disciples that any Christian in Him that does not bear fruit, is tossed into the fire and burned. This is in contradiction to the doctrine of "Once Saved Always Saved," which asserts that once you perform a certain ritual to designate yourself as being saved, whether it be reciting the sinners prayer or whatever, you cannot be tossed into the Lake of Fire. Proponents of this doctrine like to assert that it must be true, since how otherwise can you be assured of eternal security? The truth is, this doctrine does NOT assert eternal security. Why? Just ask one of its proponents, "What happens to someone who is saved, but then goes and commits a terrible crime, or gets addicted to drugs, etc.?" They will say, "Well, he was never saved to begin with." Then ask him, "How do you know YOU are saved to begin with? How do you know that you yourself will not do the same thing in the future?" Does that sound like eternal security to you? No to me. But God is gracious, he has given you a way to be assured of eternal security. Listen, and find out what that is.