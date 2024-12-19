FULL SHOW Trump/Putin deal for Syria? RIP Scott Bennett; 600+Tractors fill Whitehall; P2 Friday 13th





https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/12/12/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-220/









– Syria regime change unlikely to quench Gaza ‘human sacrifice’ fuse for World War Three– Syria – Assad has gone and HTS has taken over – was it a ‘surprise’ or a deal brokered by ‘Art of the Deal’ Trump or others?– Susan Lindauer, peace campaigner and ex CIA agent, how Assad’s father had a contract out on her, but she’s not pro the new government– Judge Neopolitano interviews Col. Douglas Mac Gregor – did Trump do a deal with Putin over Ukraine and Syria?– Susan Lindauer: Israelis taking over parts of Syria. Will Islamists congregate in Syria to attack Israel? Richard Medhurst, who was arrested for being 'pro Hamas'– Independent journalist Richard Medhurst ‘The Syrian Revolution Is A Lie’– Lavrov on why Russia couldn’t support Assad anymore. What happened to Syrian army? Lebanon weak and poor like Syria.– Starmer visits Akrotiri Military base in Cyprus. Starmer tells troops at base deploying Gaza spy planes ‘the whole world is relying on you’– Douma and Goutha ‘chemical weapons’ attacks wrongly blamed on president Assad just Western ‘big lie’ propaganda– 1982 Oded Yinon plan continuing? Greater Israel– Ex-US Army Psychological warfare officer Scott Bennett dies suddenly, age 54, from pancreatic cancer, after getting back from Ukraine where he had been collecting evidence of Ukrainian war crimes – was Scott bumped off?– Scott Bennett's book ‘Shell Game’ about funding for Jihadi networks from the 1980s through the Union Bank of Switzerland [included with this week's email].– EXCLUSIVE: Fatima gives a report from Gaza – UN agency for Palestinian refugee (Unrwa) has warned that 945,000 Palestinians in Gaza are at risk of exposure– The late Queen Elizabeth believed every Israeli was “either a terrorist or a son of a terrorist”– Israeli war criminals won’t be arrested in UK? American Indian genocide. Israeli army chief given special immunity to visit Britain Exclusive: IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi– America’s Syrian Gulag more than 50,000 humans are kept in a network of twenty-seven prisons in Syria.– Starmer appoints ex-Murdoch hack James Lyons as ‘strategic communications’ chief Plus a Conservative think-tanker for good measure– Tractors descend on London in Budget protest, as Bradshaw highlights farming pain to MPs An estimated 600 tractors, at least, descended on Westminster on Wednesday– Proposed tax changes would not discourage companies from snapping-up farmland, adding: “It is only individuals who die.”– Supermarket equity owners controlling food prices Vertical integration from farm, to distribution, to supermarket shelf. Monopolising the food supply!– Blackrock’s Varlay stated: “The senators…are f***ing cheap – you got 10 grand, you can buy a senator.”– Free Software Is Under Attack! (Will You Help Defend It?)– Friday the 13th origin. Why that date is feared by Templar Masons. Knights Templar underground spawned the Freemasons. ‘The Brotherhood’ 1989 documentary by Martin Short about Freemasonry – P2– A secret P2 Masonic fascist government of Italy was exposed in 1982– Masonic initiation rituals are a combination of an obsession with the building and re-building of Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem and Witchcraft!– NOT The BCfm Politics Show presented by Tony Gosling