Plastic Army Men - Tim Mee Toys 100 piece set
AmbGun
AmbGun
157 followers
52 views • 6 months ago

Tim Mee Toys 100 piece set

https://timmeeusa.com/products/timmee-army-tan-od-100


Ambi Kids Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambikids


AmbGun Amazon Affiliate Link 100 piece set

https://amzn.to/4hOcCW5


It's not often I'm motivated to review toys, but after having bought several packs of barely adequate plastic army men, I finally stumbled upon Tim Mee Toy United States Soldiers Classic Plastic Army Men…got the 100 piece set.


Familiar sized Vietnam era equipped pieces from my own childhood and of even better quality.


Prone carry handle irons, rifleman. Hand open cradling the rifle, elbow directly underneath the rifle, sling smooth across the back of the hand high in the arm pit snug not tight, support side knee at a 90 degree angle, firm handshake grip pulling the rifle into your shoulder, exaggerated c-shapped trigger finger, turkey neck cheek weld.


Kneeling riflemen with 20 round mags….elbow not forward of the knee


Low crawling M16 riflemen


Fixed bayonet, flame thrower, mine sweeper, empty hand hand grenade guy, 1911 and binocs guy, radio phone operator calling in mortar coordinates or napalm strikes, m30 mortar operators, and m20 bazooka dudes


Bren light machine gun with entrenching tool…Bren? Was that a French thing in Vietnam?


Anyway, 100 soldiers for about $20…this is the one to get for your kids and grandkids.

Keywords
toy soldierstim mee toysplastic army men
