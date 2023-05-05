MEGAN SIMPKINS CURBSTOMPS 👢🏳️‍🌈🍆🦄🏦🔫💩💉😋 THE TRANSAPOCALYPSE

Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/watch-brave-female-high-school-student-delivers-explosive-speech-destroying-radical-trans-ideology-and-her-school-district-after-a-giant-transgender-student-assaulted-an-innocent-girl-crowd-erupts-i/





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/7kn6w3





Fox News reported Tuesday that high school senior Megan Simpkins unloaded on her school in an explosive speech three days after they allowed a giant trans student to assault a girl in the girls’ locker room.





By extension, Simpkins also eviscerated the ideology governing the radical trans movement.





Cristina Laila previously reported that the assault happened last week on April 24 at MLK High School in Riverside, California. The trans student exposed his genitals to a terrified girl and spat at others.





FOX 11 reported the deranged male student has a history of erratic and uncomfortable behavior. Riverside Police also said this is not the first time the pervert has been involved in an altercation.





Simpkins started her speech before Riverside Unified School District’s (RUSD) board meeting with a based introduction etched in stone cold biological facts.





"Hello ladies and gentlemen and only ladies and gentlemen it is and shall always be.





I am an 18-year-old high school student and wanted to bring to your attention the current issue with biological men claiming they are women.





And in turn truly believing they are entitled to use women’s spaces."





She then addressed the sexual assault by the biological male and expressed her righteous fury. She then queried why his “safety” was being put above the girls.





"There was an incident that occurred recently in our district regarding a transgender woman who really is a biological man having an altercation with a young woman at MLK High School.





It was infuriating when I had seen the video on social media. But what was detrimental to this is the fact that this man is and has been using the women’s restroom and locker room.





Firstly the question we must address is why are we affirming the mental confusion of this boy and putting the safety of women in jeopardy by allowing mentally confused men to use women’s spaces?"





At that exact moment, the crowd erupted in rousing applause. That statement represented a powerful blow to radical trans ideology which teaches men and women are the same.





LIVE STREAM: RUSD Board Meeting 4-27-2023

Riverside Unified School District Board Meetings

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-066rqyuHQ





