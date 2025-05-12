Morning Manna - May 12, 2025 - Romans 15:8-13 - Jesus Christ, King of the Nations

In this Monday edition of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc walk through Romans 15:8–13, focusing on how Jesus Christ fulfilled God’s promises to both Jews and Gentiles, uniting them into one body through mercy and grace. They emphasize the humility of Christ’s ministry, the global call to worship, and the hope available to all through faith. The hosts discuss the dangers of Christian Zionism and reflect on the theological and emotional power of unity, gratitude, and mercy. The lesson concludes with a prayer for joy, peace, and abounding hope through the Holy Spirit.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate: 05/12/2025





