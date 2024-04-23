Say Goodbye to Fear

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key Lesson: Be here. Be still. Remember the Divine presence that dwells in you...and you will know, without a single thought, that while all around you everything changes, your True Self is unchanging. Fearlessness follows this discovery in much the same way as late evening shadows flee the morning light.
