Say Goodbye to Fear

Key Lesson: Be here. Be still. Remember the Divine presence that dwells in you...and you will know, without a single thought, that while all around you everything changes, your True Self is unchanging. Fearlessness follows this discovery in much the same way as late evening shadows flee the morning light.

