Is Catholicism a Clever Counterfeit? (Part 2) with Greg Durel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-greg-durel-part-2-0
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Today, we’re going to address the phenomenal influence of the Roman Catholic Church - the influence they’re having upon those who are not Catholics but call themselves evangelicals: non-Catholics who profess to be evangelicals. And my guest for that topic is Greg Durel. He is pastor of Heritage Bible Church of Gretna, Louisiana. Greg has a weekday radio ministry, which is devoted to educating Catholics as to the differences in what their church teaches and what the Bible teaches. He’s one of the founding directors of Reaching Catholics for Christ and a speaker at RCFC’s national conferences. Reaching Catholics for Christ has as its objective informing evangelicals as to what the Roman Catholic Church teaches and how to effectively witness to Catholics.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall