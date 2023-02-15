WITNESS Train derailment causing ‘WAR ZONE’ scenes in Ohio

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Feb 14, 2023
After a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month, officials urged residents to evacuate the area due to fears of a large explosion. Crews then conducted a ‘controlled release’ of the chemicals, NPR reports. But the danger and devastation to the area is far from over. Katlyn Schwarzaelder, a small business owner who evacuated herself and as many animals possible, joins Glenn to describe how East Palestine now looks like a ‘war zone.’ She details the physical symptoms felt when returning to the area and describes how the EPA apparently is telling residents all is ‘fine…’
