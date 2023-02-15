BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WITNESS Train derailment causing ‘WAR ZONE’ scenes in Ohio
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
206 views • 02/15/2023

Glenn Beck


Feb 14, 2023


After a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month, officials urged residents to evacuate the area due to fears of a large explosion. Crews then conducted a ‘controlled release’ of the chemicals, NPR reports. But the danger and devastation to the area is far from over. Katlyn Schwarzaelder, a small business owner who evacuated herself and as many animals possible, joins Glenn to describe how East Palestine now looks like a ‘war zone.’ She details the physical symptoms felt when returning to the area and describes how the EPA apparently is telling residents all is ‘fine…’


current eventsepaexplosiontoxinsglenn beckohiosymptomsdevastationevacuatedwar zoneeast palestinecontrolled releasekatlyn schwarzaelderhazardous chemicalsall is fine
