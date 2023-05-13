James Bond UNDER REVIEW! Futuristic BOOK BURNING is here

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
May 12, 2023
‘There is more than one way to burn a book, and the world is full of people running around with lit matches,’ Ray Bradbury, author of Fahrenheit 451, once wrote. And now, the far-left is proving that futuristic book burning — using methods without flames — is here. In this clip, Glenn reveals the most recent ways the left is censoring past, written works — from James Bond novels and Road Dahl classics to Dr. Seuss stories. Plus, he reads Bradbury’s warning for future generations and asks an important question: ‘What are we DOING gang?!’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVs3CS2dbFU