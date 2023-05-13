BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
James Bond UNDER REVIEW! Futuristic BOOK BURNING is here
High Hopes
High Hopes
44 views • 05/13/2023

Glenn Beck


May 12, 2023


‘There is more than one way to burn a book, and the world is full of people running around with lit matches,’ Ray Bradbury, author of Fahrenheit 451, once wrote. And now, the far-left is proving that futuristic book burning — using methods without flames — is here. In this clip, Glenn reveals the most recent ways the left is censoring past, written works — from James Bond novels and Road Dahl classics to Dr. Seuss stories. Plus, he reads Bradbury’s warning for future generations and asks an important question: ‘What are we DOING gang?!’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVs3CS2dbFU

Keywords
censorshipreviewthe leftglenn beckbook burningjames bondfuturisticdr seusscensoring the pastroad dahlray bradburywritten works
