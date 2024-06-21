374) Guerra Neurológica (e Cognitiva) furtivamente em curso

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fonte — Canal Len Ber MD, PSardonicus on X; Junho 06, 2024.
Conversations with Experts: "Brandon Iglesias - CCP is the likely culprit." Recorded June 6, 2024: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC-4balbCtU
Targeted Justice v. Garland podcast
Este é um podcast sobre uma acção judicial extraordinária. A Targeted Justice (uma organização sem fins lucrativos para Indivíduos-Alvo e vítimas da Síndrome de Havana) entrou com uma acção em nome de 18 mandatários no Estado do Texas, em Janeiro de 2023. Logo depois, percebemos o significado histórico deste caso destinado a ir até ao Supremo Tribunal (EUA).
• (Podcast Series 2023– ): https://www.imdb.com/title/tt29635709/
• Podcast on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/pt/podcast/targeted-justice-v-garland/id1698550971
• Podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5P242mjhR46OQm5yDY7Kc9
• Podcast on Tunein: https://tunein.com/podcasts/Arts--Culture-Podcasts/Targeted-Justice-v-Garland-p3777440/
Purge, Clear, and Destroy (Purgar, limpar e destruir) — os 3 métodos de destruir dados sob o padrão NIST SP 800-800, considerado o padrão dourado para a higienização de dados. Datado Feb. 28, 2023 — Difference Between NIST Purge, Clear and Destroy: https://www.stellarinfo.co.in/kb/difference-between-purge-clear-and-destroy.php
AIMS Meeting é o Encontro Internacional Anual de Estudantes de (bio)Medicina, um congresso anual de estudantes sobre Ciências Médicas, considerado a maior conferência Europeia de bioMedicina organizada inteiramente por estudantes em Medicina.
AIMS Meeting – Annual International (Bio)Medical Students Meeting: https://www.aimsmeeting.org/
• Próximo evento, Abril 16-19t, 2024; Lisbon University, Faculty of Medicine, Biomedical Sciences. Alameda da Universidade, Lisbon, Portugal 1649-004
• Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AIMS_Meeting
Mesogen: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mesogen
Mais:
NANOTERROR: VAX, SMART DUST & DEPOP -- DR. ANA MIHALCEA: https://rumble.com/v52ly2f-n-a-n-o-t-e-r-r-o-r-vax-smart-dust-and-depop-dr.-ana-mihalcea.html
Who really controls and owns the majority of the United States w/ Dr. Dave Janda: https://www.brighteon.com/7eea8113-05ef-46f0-8238-ef8525527d8c
Canal https://www.youtube.com/@matthew_berman | Ex-OpenAI Employee Reveals TERRIFYING Future of AI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLJJsIy1x44
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal