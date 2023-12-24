China Creates A New Covid “Inhalable Vaccine”

Jim Crenshaw
Dec 24, 2023
All the better to kill us with.
China is coming up with more Covid vaccines. Its latest invention is a a dry powder vaccine that you can inhale. There is no such thing as "Covid". It is the flu. Do not take this shit they are pushing in any form. It will kill you.
Source: China Uncensored on YouTube
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/MpwUWKofOtOi/
