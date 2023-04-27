BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson's -- Message For America -- (Post Firing)
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
612 views • 04/27/2023

Tucker Carlson, post being fired by Fox News, issued a statement to Americans, asking them to focus on what is truly important.#tucker #tuckercarlson #america #foxnews


freedomlibertypoliticsfox newstuckertucker carlsonfirst amendmentelitesus politicscivil rightsfocusone partytucker carlson inspiredtucker carlson messagefocus on importantone party rule
