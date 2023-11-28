BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COP28 Agenda Extends to Your Dinner Table
53 views • 11/28/2023

If you are worried about what may come out of the UN’s COP28 climate conference, you should be. One of the subjects in the spotlight at this year’s confab is your dinner table – especially the meat you serve. 

Also, just in time for the COP28 climate conference, there’s a scandal brewing in the United Arab Emirates, where the confab will be held. And the infamous “hockey stick” graph that’s used as foundational evidence to support climate alarmism has been further discredited. Plus, The New American’s Alex Newman and Steve Bonta discuss their upcoming trip to COP28. 

Get your copy of the Collector’s Edition, Self Reliance: Foundation of Freedom https://thenewamerican.com/product/self-reliance-foundation-of-freedom-paperback-bookazine/  

foodmeatunagendacop28
