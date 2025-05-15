The Book of Enoch - Chapter 65-71 - The Third Parable of Enoch - Part B

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enoch 65 – fragment from the Book of Noah (Enoch 65-69), Noah narrates the fate of the Fallen Angels as told to him by his grandfather Enoch
Enoch 66-67 – Noah sees the angels over the powers of the waters. He speaks of the flood, the Ark, the Fallen Angels' sin, and the rationale for the flood.
Enoch 68 - Michael and Raphael comment on the severity of the judgement.
Enoch 69 – Noah repeats the list of the 20 Fallen Angel leaders + Azazel. He describes some of their sins, a mighty oath, and how the Son of Man will come to judge
Enoch 70 – The narrator shifts back to Enoch who speaks of his translation to heaven
Enoch 71 – Enoch again describes what he sees in heaven including the heavenly host, the 4 Archangels, the Head of Days and the Son of Man.