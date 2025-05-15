BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Book of Enoch - Chapter 65-71 - The Third Parable of Enoch - Part B
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
51 views • 4 months ago

Enoch 65 – fragment from the Book of Noah (Enoch 65-69), Noah narrates the fate of the Fallen Angels as told to him by his grandfather Enoch

Enoch 66-67 – Noah sees the angels over the powers of the waters.  He speaks of the flood, the Ark, the Fallen Angels' sin, and the rationale for the flood.  

Enoch 68 - Michael and Raphael comment on the severity of the judgement.

Enoch 69 – Noah repeats the list of the 20 Fallen Angel leaders + Azazel.  He describes some of their sins, a mighty oath, and how the Son of Man will come to judge  

Enoch 70 – The narrator shifts back to Enoch who speaks of his translation to heaven

Enoch 71 – Enoch again describes what he sees in heaven including the heavenly host, the 4 Archangels, the Head of Days and the Son of Man.

Keywords
jesussatanfloodnoahenochfallen angelsarkbiblestudysonofmanazazel
