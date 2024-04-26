© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👀 RFK Jr on Being Asked to Be Trump’s VP and Winning the 2024 Election · “It did happen and it happened on multiple occasions...All we need to do is to get to 33% to win the election…and I’m close to that in a bunch of states.”
@TheChiefNerd