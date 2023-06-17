BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biden Did That!
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
321 views • 06/17/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Watch, enjoy, like, share, & leave a comment to let us know what you think!

I (Steve Baldassari) spent almost 24 hours straight piecing together this short video masterpiece. This video is the American Patriots for God and Country latest rendition of the Joe Biden C'mon Man REMIX - WTFBRAHH video (https://youtu.be/dwoN-FvVEsA).

Song Credit: The Remix Bros - C'mon Man

https://www.shazam.com/track/533851522/cmon-man

Related Article: Biden Kicks Off His Campaign to Court the Suburban Women Vote by Groping the Breasts of Actress Eva Longoria, Only to Get His Hands Batted Away - https://beckernews.com/watch-biden-gropes-actress-eva-longoria-at-white-house-event-50707

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
trendingfbichristianityjoe bidenbidenlgbtoil2nd amendmentamerican patriots for god and countrymolon labeamerican patriots apparelpatrioticinflationviral videocreepy joe bidenamerican patriotamerican patriotscmon manviral videoswtfbrahhreclaim the rainboweva longoriabiden did thatjoe biden cmon man remixpervert biden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy