© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ukraine War Exposed: Leaked Intelligence Reveals U.S. Military Involvement
@TuckerCarlson: "The United States is a direct combatant in a war against Russia. As we speak, American soldiers are fighting Russian soldiers. So this is not a regional conflict in Eastern Europe; this is a hot war between the two primary nuclear superpowers on Earth."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1646667820992811008