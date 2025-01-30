Tucker Carlson: "No one's asked me whether Putin is my enemy"

Authorities report that the search-and-rescue operation will take several days.

Russian figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on board the passenger plane that crashed in the United States.

The couple were flying from the championship, which was held in the city of Wichita.

Preliminary, Inna Volyanskaya could also have been on board. She coached the Ashburn Ice House team from Virginia. The plane split into two parts when it fell. Bad weather is complicating the search operation.

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were born in Leningrad, competed as a pair in the USSR and Russian national teams, and won the World Championship in 1994.

There were no active Russian figure skaters on board the plane that crashed in Washington, Olga Ermolova, press secretary of the Figure Skating Federation, told Zvezda.

"We have to wait for the official lists... These are people with other passports who once competed or trained in the USSR or Russian national teams, but now they are US citizens," she explained.

The Federation is currently waiting for official information from the airline, since, according to it, the lists that appear on social networks cannot be trusted.