Living Exponentially: David Rushing, 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County

Commissioner Dave Rushing talks to Eileen about his Resolution to make St. Clair County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County. He began this movement back in 2020 but received little support. He believes now is the right time: New Board members; Barrage of new gun laws and many counties around the state are leading the charge to protect their citizens from government overreach.







