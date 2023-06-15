BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia Angry! Japan Supplies Hundreds of SDF Vehicles and Other Military Equipment to Ukraine
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 06/15/2023

US Military News


June 15, 2023


We appreciate you stopping by our channel again. In today's video, we'll discuss a subject that is currently quite popular and has drawn a lot of interest: Japan To Supply 100 SDF Vehicles To Ukraine during the continuing conflict with Russia.


Drones, safety masks, and bulletproof clothing are just a few of the equipment the Japanese government has sent as a sign of support.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEs05aFazjs

Keywords
russiawarjapanus military newsukrainesuppliesmilitary equipmentsdf vehicles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy