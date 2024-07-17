4. Court TV 2024-7-17 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Appearance KURT A BENSHOOF (Defendant) present.
Hearing Status Status for This Hearing set to Held
Start Hearing Hearing started at 07/17/2024 1:53 PM.
Text Judge Chess RECUSED herself from the case. Matter set over for a week to have a Pro Tem Judge to hear
the matter. Speedy Excluded
Add Case Hearing Scheduled hearing at 07/24/2024 1:30 PM (Pre Trial - In Custody)
The video involves a defendant representing himself in multiple cases and arguing lack of jurisdiction and malicious prosecution.
Important points mentioned:
- Setting a date past August 20th for a case.
- Attorney of record being in trial the week before August 20th.
- Scheduling a court date for November 22nd.
- Discussion about the competency of a defendant to proceed pro se.
- Mention of multiple cases involving Reverend Benshoof.
- Reverend Benshoof requesting to proceed pro se in a case.
- Discussion about jurisdiction and pretrial hearings.
- Recusal of a judge due to being named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit.
- Denial of pro se materials and access to legal resources to Reverend Benshoof.
- Setting a court date for July 24th for multiple cases.
- Mention of ongoing malicious prosecutions and violations of specific legal codes.
- Seizure of computers and documents without a valid search warrant.
- Reference to infringement on the right to regress due to ongoing prosecutions.
- Acknowledgment of a different judge presiding over future court dates.