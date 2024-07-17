4. Court TV 2024-7-17 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

Appearance KURT A BENSHOOF (Defendant) present.

Hearing Status Status for This Hearing set to Held

Start Hearing Hearing started at 07/17/2024 1:53 PM.

Text Judge Chess RECUSED herself from the case. Matter set over for a week to have a Pro Tem Judge to hear

the matter. Speedy Excluded

Add Case Hearing Scheduled hearing at 07/24/2024 1:30 PM (Pre Trial - In Custody)

The video involves a defendant representing himself in multiple cases and arguing lack of jurisdiction and malicious prosecution.

Important points mentioned:

Setting a date past August 20th for a case. ​ Attorney of record being in trial the week before August 20th. Scheduling a court date for November 22nd. Discussion about the competency of a defendant to proceed pro se. Mention of multiple cases involving Reverend Benshoof. Reverend Benshoof requesting to proceed pro se in a case. ​ Discussion about jurisdiction and pretrial hearings. ​ Recusal of a judge due to being named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit. ​ Denial of pro se materials and access to legal resources to Reverend Benshoof. Setting a court date for July 24th for multiple cases. Mention of ongoing malicious prosecutions and violations of specific legal codes. Seizure of computers and documents without a valid search warrant. Reference to infringement on the right to regress due to ongoing prosecutions. Acknowledgment of a different judge presiding over future court dates.



