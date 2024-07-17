BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
4. Court TV 2024-7-17 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
20 views • 9 months ago

Appearance KURT A BENSHOOF (Defendant) present.
Hearing Status Status for This Hearing set to Held
Start Hearing Hearing started at 07/17/2024 1:53 PM.
Text Judge Chess RECUSED herself from the case. Matter set over for a week to have a Pro Tem Judge to hear
the matter. Speedy Excluded
Add Case Hearing Scheduled hearing at 07/24/2024 1:30 PM (Pre Trial - In Custody)

The video involves a defendant representing himself in multiple cases and arguing lack of jurisdiction and malicious prosecution.

Important points mentioned:

  1. Setting a date past August 20th for a case. ​
  2. Attorney of record being in trial the week before August 20th.
  3. Scheduling a court date for November 22nd.
  4. Discussion about the competency of a defendant to proceed pro se.
  5. Mention of multiple cases involving Reverend Benshoof.
  6. Reverend Benshoof requesting to proceed pro se in a case. ​
  7. Discussion about jurisdiction and pretrial hearings. ​
  8. Recusal of a judge due to being named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit. ​
  9. Denial of pro se materials and access to legal resources to Reverend Benshoof.
  10. Setting a court date for July 24th for multiple cases.
  11. Mention of ongoing malicious prosecutions and violations of specific legal codes.
  12. Seizure of computers and documents without a valid search warrant.
  13. Reference to infringement on the right to regress due to ongoing prosecutions.
  14. Acknowledgment of a different judge presiding over future court dates.


Keywords
corruptioncourtrecusedpro sejudge chess
