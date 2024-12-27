Revelation of the antichrist (7)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The Bible clearly defines that the man of sin, son of perdition and antichrist is the pope from the Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13.





2 Thessalonians 2:3-4, 8-10 says the following about the man of sin and antichrist, the pope:





Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshiped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God. And then shall that wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders.





The pope, regardless of the man who sits in the papal chair, has a dozen titles each of which add up to 666, including Vicarius Filii Dei which blasphemously means in the place of the Son of God. Absolutely NO ONE can be in the place of Jesus Christ.





Other than Vicarius Filii Dei, which is one of the names of the popes adding up to 666, there's also:





Dux Cleri, which is Latin for Head of clergy --> D = 500, U (same as V) = 5; X =10; C = 100; L =50 and I = 1.

Total = 666





Ludovicus, which is Latin for Vicar of the court --> L = 50; U (same as V) = 5; D = 500; V = 5; I = 1; C = 100; U (same as V) = 5

Total = 666





Latinus Rex Sacerdos, which is Latin for Latin priest-king --> L = 50; I = 1; U (same as V) = 5; X = 10, C = 100; D = 500.

Total = 666





This clearly confirms that the number of the beast, 666, and the number of his name, points DIRECTLY to the pope, who is the head of the Vatican beast, the beast that rises out of the sea, in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington