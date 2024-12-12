© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pink Latte
Ingredients:
2 cups filtered water (Hot or cold)
2 T. Organic Coconut Milk Powder
1 T. Organic Freeze-Dried Beet Juice Powder
½ t. Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
¼ t Ground Cinnamon
¼ t. Ground Cardamom (optional)
½ t. Vanilla Extract Topping (optional): Foamed Coconut Milk Dusting of Cocoa Energize
Directions:
1. Mix water, coconut milk powder, beet powder, palm sugar and spices in a large mixer or blender cup until well blended.
2. Pour into glass.
3. Top with coconut milk foam and dust with Cocoa energize/cinnamon
4. Enjoy!